Bejoy Nambiar's Taish to release as film as well as web series

Bejoy Nambiar's Taish is adopting a unique release strategy. The revenge thriller will release on an OTT platform as a film as well as a six-episode series. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.

Will dual releases be the new normal in the web world? For now, it is an experiment with Taish, which is "an emotional wild ride," says Nambiar.

Speaking about the same, Nambiar said in a chat with IANS, "In the last five or six years, we have seen a paradigm shift in the way the audience consumes content -- from short formats to binge-worthy long formats and straight-to-digital film premieres, etc."

He added, "As creators, we, too are constantly navigating and adapting to these changes. After giving it some thought and as a first of its kind initiative, Taish has found different formats as a six-part web series and a film -- each equally effective."

The film and series will be out on ZEE5.

