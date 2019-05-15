Bekaaboo: This new psycho stalker thriller will keep you at the edge of your seat

television

Bekaaboo, starring Rajeev Siddhartha, Priya Banerjee and Madhusneha in the lead, is a mystery-thriller web-series has been launched today

Bekaboo

ALTBalaji's upcoming series Bekaaboo, a psycho stalker thriller has created quite a stir amongst audiences lately. The trailer, which released a week ago, gave us a sneak peek into the world of a popular writer whose perfect life goes awry because of his urge to fulfil his desires. What unfolds is a series of mishaps between an author of erotica, and his obsessed female stalker.

Well, the wait is finally over as this much-awaited tantalizing thriller launched 10 episodes today for binge-watch, amidst immense excitement.

Rajeev Siddhartha and Priya Banerjee will be seen in the lead roles as Kiyaan and Kashti respectively, while the gorgeous Madhu Sneha Upadhyay looks very impressive playing the character of a progressive, yet culturally deep-rooted Indian girl.

After playing a rich brat in her recent family drama Baarish, Priya Banerjee will be seen playing the role of a seductive stalker, a complete departure from her previous outing. While Rajeev Siddhartha will be playing the role of a successful writer of erotic fiction, who on the surface is humble, self-effacing and charming but it's just a facade. Madhu Sneha Upadhyay is playing the role of a progressive Indian girl who has a traditional side to her and respects her parents, family, and customs. The makers of the show claim that the show is full of thrills, mystery and lies with lots of twists and turns, which will keep you hooked to your screens.

Commenting on his second outing with ALTBalaji, Rajeev Siddhartha shared, "Playing such a layered and multi-faceted character of Kiyan Roy has been an extremely fulfilling experience. This is my second stint with ALTBalaji and I cannot wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them!"

On her portrayal as the complex Kashti, the lead actress Priya Banerjee said, "I am super excited as the show is releasing today. I cannot wait for the viewers' response because it is very different from the roles I have done before. I am playing the character of Kashti, who is the most intriguing character of the novel, and the hardest one to play, in my opinion. It’s a complicated character but I am sure people are going to love and accept her."

Adapted from Novoneel Chakraborty's bestseller, Black Suits You, Bekaaboo is a thriller about a famous erotic novelist Kiyan Roy, who seems like the perfect boyfriend material for his lover Kashti. As his debut novel becomes a raging hit across India, he gets stalked by a fan of his who seduces him into sexual submission, leading to one misadventure after another. The engaging narrative takes interesting twists and turns as he tries to resolve the mysteries which have emerged due to his depraved deeds.

Speaking about his novel's adaptation for the digital medium Novoneel Chakraborty said, "I am excited that 'Black Suits You' is airing on ALTBalaji as Bekaaboo. I believe this adaption will take the novel to the next level and give viewers a sublime mix of thrills and erotica in a combination that they haven't experienced before!"

Will Kiyan be able to get out of the trap and come clean, or will the series will present another twist in the plot? Catch the trio in action on ALTBalaji now.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates