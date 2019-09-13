MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Bekhayali composer duo to perform in Dubai, bag award

Updated: Sep 13, 2019, 17:45 IST | Shaheen Parkar

Sachet and Parampara will be honoured for 'Best song of the year' at the India International Excellence Awards (IIEA) 2019 on September 14 in Dubai.

Bekhayali composer duo to perform in Dubai, bag award
Sachet-Parampara shared this photo on Instagram.

Music composer duo Sachet- Parampara's chartbuster Bekhayali from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh garnered a staggering 100 million views. Now, the duo is all set to enthrall the audience in Dubai

They will be honoured for 'Best song of the year' at the India International Excellence Awards (IIEA) 2019 on September 14 in Dubai. Sachet and Parampara will be performing at the gala, which will see B-Town stars like Anil Kapoor and Chitrangada Singh in attendance.

Sachet- Parampara has also composed for the upcoming film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Kabir Singh

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor shows how to win cards' game with Zoya Kawach

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK