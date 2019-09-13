Bekhayali composer duo to perform in Dubai, bag award

Music composer duo Sachet- Parampara's chartbuster Bekhayali from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh garnered a staggering 100 million views. Now, the duo is all set to enthrall the audience in Dubai

They will be honoured for 'Best song of the year' at the India International Excellence Awards (IIEA) 2019 on September 14 in Dubai. Sachet and Parampara will be performing at the gala, which will see B-Town stars like Anil Kapoor and Chitrangada Singh in attendance.

Sachet- Parampara has also composed for the upcoming film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

