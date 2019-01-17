Belarus model in Thai sex case being deported: police

international

While in custody, Veshukevich claimed to have recordings of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska talking about interference in the 2016 U.S. election, but never released them

Thai officials say they are deporting a Belarusian model who claimed last year that she had evidence of Russian involvement in helping elect Donald Trump president. The woman along with several others pleaded guilty this week in a case related to holding a sex training seminar in Thailand.

Thailand's immigration police chief said the group would board a plane to take them out of Thailand around noon Thursday. Veshukevich and seven co-defendants were charged with soliciting and conspiracy and were given suspended 18-month prison terms. The group had said that they were conducting a class on sexual relationships.

