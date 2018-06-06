Belgian police arrest 13 amidst tennis match fixing investigation

Officers swooped on 21 addresses in Belgium, while simultaneous raids were launched on properties in the US, Germany, France, Bulgaria, Slovakia and the Netherlands



Belgian police yesterday held 13 people as part of a major international investigation into match fixing in tennis, barely a month after a report warned of a tsunami of corruption in the lower levels of the sport.

Officers swooped on 21 addresses in Belgium, while simultaneous raids were launched on properties in the US, Germany, France, Bulgaria, Slovakia and the Netherlands.

The raids were part of a probe into an Armenian-Belgian criminal network suspected of bribing players to throw games. Prosecutors said the ties involved were on the low-level Futures and Challenger circuits, away from the gaze of television coverage.

