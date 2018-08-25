Belgium Grand Prix: F1: Ferrai's Raikkonen tops opening practice
The Finn was only 0.168 seconds clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, a tiny margin around such a long lap
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finished fastest in the opening practice for this weekend's Belgian GP here yesterday. The Finn was only 0.168 seconds clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, a tiny margin around such a long lap.
Earlier, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel had set the pace in the morning session 0.151 seconds quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The German has thrown away crucial points through mistakes this season and knows he needs to start closing the gap on leader Hamilton in the drivers' championship in the coming races.
