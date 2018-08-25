Belgium Grand Prix: F1: Ferrai's Raikkonen tops opening practice

other-sports

The Finn was only 0.168 seconds clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, a tiny margin around such a long lap

Scuderia Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen walks near the race track during the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 23, 2018. Pic/AFP

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finished fastest in the opening practice for this weekend's Belgian GP here yesterday. The Finn was only 0.168 seconds clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, a tiny margin around such a long lap.

Earlier, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel had set the pace in the morning session 0.151 seconds quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The German has thrown away crucial points through mistakes this season and knows he needs to start closing the gap on leader Hamilton in the drivers' championship in the coming races.

