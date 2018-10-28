Search

Belgium Open: Ayhika settles for silver in U-21 final

Oct 28, 2018, 08:45 IST | PTI

Anthony Amalraj and Sanil Shetty too fought their way into the medals' bracket, bagging a bronze in the men's doubles

Ayhika Mukherjee

Indian table tennis player Ayhika Mukherjee settled for a silver medal after going down 1-3 to Korea's Youjin Kim in the final of the Belgium Open in the U-21 singles category. Anthony Amalraj and Sanil Shetty too fought their way into the medals' bracket, bagging a bronze in the men's doubles.

Ayhika put up a brave fight in the final but Kim proved to be a tough nut to crack. In men's doubles, Amalraj-Shetty lost the opener 10-12 to the Belgian pair of Olav Kosolosky and Laurens Devos. They won the second game 15-13. There was no stopping them thereafter, as they won next two games 11-9, 11-6.

