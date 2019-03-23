Belgium roar to 3-1 win over Russia in Euro 2020 qualifier

football

Belgium striker Eden Hazard, who scored a brace in 3-1 win over Russia, says team were eager to do well at home for fans after 2-5 loss to Swiss

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates a goal v Russia during the Euro qualifiers on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Eden Hazard ensured Belgium kicked off their qualifying campaign for Euro 2020 in style on Thursday with a brace in a home victory over Russia. World Cup semi-finalists Belgium earned a battling 3-1 win over Russia in Brussels as Hazard struck twice for Roberto Martinez's side in their opening game in Group I.

Youri Tielemans rounded off a flowing move with a crisp low strike to fire Belgium ahead on 14 minutes at the King Baudouin Stadium, but Thibaut Courtois gifted Russia an immediate equaliser.

Courtois blunders

The Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, put under pressure by Artem Dzyuba, panicked and scuffed the ball straight to Denis Cheryshev who duly swept home into an empty net.

Michy Batshuayi had a shot cleared off the line, and later hit the post, but Hazard restored Belgium's lead just before half-time after drawing a foul from Yuri Zhirkov in the area. The Chelsea playmaker sealed the three points two minutes from time with an alert finish, while Aleksandr Golovin was sent off for Russia just before the end.

"I enjoyed myself tonight. I take a lot of pleasure from this victory, in which I scored two goals," said Belgium captain Hazard. "After our last game against Switzerland [a 5-2 defeat], we had to respond in front of our own fans."

Holland beat Belarus

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay-inspired Netherlands romped to a 4-0 win over Belarus in Rotterdam. Depay pounced on a sloppy backpass to put the Dutch ahead inside 60 seconds against Group C opponents Belarus. The Lyon forward set up Georginio Wijnaldum for their second on 21 minutes, with Depay tucking away a penalty after half-time following a foul by Mikhail Sivakov.

Depay whipped in a cross for skipper Virgil van Dijk to nod in a fourth late on, leaving the Netherlands level on points with Northern Ireland, who beat Estonia 2-0 with Niall McGinn and Steven Davis on target in Belfast. "It's hard to choose between the goals and the assists," said Depay. "The first goal was good because it was the outside of my foot, but I also enjoyed the flick that set up the second."

