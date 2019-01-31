Believe it or not Anil Kapoor worked in 1942: A Love Story only because he loved the songs

bollywood

Anil Kapoor, who was promoting his upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3 said that he signed-up for 1942: A Love Story because he loved the songs of the movie

Anil Kapoor

There are numerous reasons for actors to take-up a movie project major reasons are the script, co-actors and directors. It's very rare an actor does a movie because of the songs.

But Anil Kapoor who signed hit movie 1942- A Love Story only because he loved the songs of the movie. The star cast of the upcoming film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga including Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao visited Super Dancer Chapter 3. The actors enjoyed the performances and had many interesting stories to share.

This weekend, viewers of Super Dancer will get to see the contestants do duet dance performance. Akshit and Gourav performed on 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' which took Anil Kapoor back to the time where he had worked in 1942- A Love Story. Anil loved the performance of the duo as the song is very special to him.

Anil Kapoor said, "I was not interested to do 1942: A Love Story, but when I heard the songs of the film, I gave in and immediately said yes." He admitted that he particularly loved the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga so much that he had to say yes to the film.

Can't blame Anil Kapoor because the song is truly beautiful!

Also Read: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: This actress plays Sonam Kapoor's love interest in film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates