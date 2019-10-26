Believe it or not, but this 46-year-old man's stomach could brew beer

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

In 2014, a 46-year-old man who was booked for drunk driving as he was five times over the limit, had an extremely rare condition called 'Auto Brewery Syndrome' (ABS).

According to a Daily Mail report, the man was diagnosed with the condition in 2017 after he

saw a specialist at Richmond University Medical Center in New York. The man had high levels of fungus Saccharomyces cerevisiae in his gut. The fungus is also known as brewer's yeast because it is used to convert the carbohydrates present in food grains to alcohol.

In the last 30 years, only five cases of the condition have been reported. After some treatment, the man is now symptom-free. He was prescribed probiotics, anti fungal medication and had to follow a strict diet in order to remove the fungus from his gut.

