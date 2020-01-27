Bell Bottom: After Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar announces a new release date of this drama too!

It has been quite an unexpected day for Akshay Kumar. First, he took to his Twitter account to share the new release date and the new poster of his comedy, Bachchan Pandey, which was earlier slated to release on Christmas 2020. However, Aamir Khan, who also has his film Laal Singh Chaddha coming up on the same day, requested Kumar to shift his film.

And Kumar being the generous star he is, happily obliged and wrote this on Twitter- Anytime Aamir Khan, we're all friends here. Presenting new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January 2021. In and as Bachchan Pandey.

Take a look right here:

And how, his period drama, Bell Bottom, which was supposed to release on January 22, has been pushed to April 2. And Kumar, given his wit and humour, wrote- I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day.

Have a look at the new poster here:

For the uninitiated, Mrunal Thakur will play the leading lady. For all the people who were excited to see Kumar in as many as four films this year too would surely be disappointed.

But no worries because the three other films are no less- Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, and the mega-ambitious, Prithviraj.

