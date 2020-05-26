Search

Bell Bottom: It's a 6 am script narration with Akshay Kumar and team

Published: May 26, 2020, 11:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, director Ranjit Tiwari, and Nikkhil Advani had a 6 am script narration for their upcoming thriller Bell Bottom.

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Jackky Bhagnani
Necessity is the mother of invention. This morning, Jackky Bhagnani shared a photograph of what was obviously a zoom call with actor Akshay Kumar, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, director Ranjit Tiwari, producer Nikkhil Advani, and writer Aseem Arora.

Jackky's message along with the photo revealed the entire story. He has recently been at the forefront in putting together most of his production house Pooja Entertainment's projects. Have a look at his tweet right here:

Bell Bottom is a period drama that is slated to release on April 2, 2021. The makers have already unveiled the first look of their leading man and it surely looks promising. Well, all we can say is that Jackky and the team of Bell Bottom are ensuring that the show must go on.

