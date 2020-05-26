Bell Bottom: It's a 6 am script narration with Akshay Kumar and team
Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, director Ranjit Tiwari, and Nikkhil Advani had a 6 am script narration for their upcoming thriller Bell Bottom.
Necessity is the mother of invention. This morning, Jackky Bhagnani shared a photograph of what was obviously a zoom call with actor Akshay Kumar, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, director Ranjit Tiwari, producer Nikkhil Advani, and writer Aseem Arora.
Jackky's message along with the photo revealed the entire story. He has recently been at the forefront in putting together most of his production house Pooja Entertainment's projects. Have a look at his tweet right here:
My definition of a perfect morning. The final #BellBottom narration with @akshaykumar Sir. What a fab script @ranjit_tiwari @aseem_arora. We are all set - haina @nikkhiladvani. Dad @vashubhagnani we have never had a 6am meeting together! ð¤ª @honeybhagnani @madhubhojwani pic.twitter.com/g57MYvkQbR— Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) May 26, 2020
Bell Bottom is a period drama that is slated to release on April 2, 2021. The makers have already unveiled the first look of their leading man and it surely looks promising. Well, all we can say is that Jackky and the team of Bell Bottom are ensuring that the show must go on.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe