Bella Hadid hated her eyebrows

Picture courtesy/Bella Hadid Instagram account

Model Bella Hadid says she is now secure about her looks, but during her teenage years, she struggled to accept her features, especially her eyebrows. The 21-year-old model says that her thin eyebrows left her feeling insecure about her face when she was a teenager, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I think I had more beauty insecurities growing up than probably anybody. Growing up, I was always self-conscious about my brows but I never knew that you could do something about it. I've always had really thin brows, I got them from my dad," Hadid told Cosmopolitan magazine. "I was also kind of chubbier growing up until I was 15, so there were a lot of things I had to grow into -- I definitely had to grow into my face a lot. I wasn't very secure with myself until recently," she added.

