Bella Hadid wishes sister Gigi in the most adorable way

As Gigi Hadid turns 24 yesterday, sister Bella reminisced their memories together and wished Gigi with a heartfelt Instagram post. The 22-year old American model, Bella Hadid shared a series of pictures with sister Gigi Hadid, wishing her in the most lovable way.

"Happy birthday to my best friend by blood and by choice. I am so lucky. Yu are everything good, my sweet sister. Your empathy, love, loyalty and work ethic are some of the reasons you are so beyond loved by so many," the post read.

"Your creativity and energy to always go above and beyond surprises and excites me everyday!!! I am so inspired by you and every single endeavour that you take. I will be by your side for every single one you take in the future!" she added. Bella described herself as her biggest fan and wrote, "I am your #1fan forever and I can't wait for forever of birthdays with you!!!!! I love you My little ball of sunshine."

From make-up rooms to media appearances, the series of pictures features a little Gigi holding her younger sister in one of them. In another post, Bella compiled all of their cute childhood memories and wrote, "Built-in best friend." Apart from her sister, Grammy winner Taylor Swift also took to her Instagram story to wish Gigi.

