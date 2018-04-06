Bella Thorne's passion set the tone for Midnight Sun

When you have one passionate person in a team, it plays a domino effect. And that's exactly what happened on the sets of Midnight Sun



Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger

When you have one passionate person in a team, it plays a domino effect. And that's exactly what happened on the sets of Midnight Sun. Bella Thorne entered with a bout of zeal and passion for the story and everything else just fell in place after that!

"While a lot of actors will just attach themselves to a script and say, sort of, 'Sure, why not?' Bella came in with the approach that she really wanted to play this character. She wanted to tell this story for a lot of personal reasons. So from the beginning, it set the tone for the team involved in this movie because they're all passionate about the script, about the story. And we were able to just roll from there, and attract more people, the best people, to the project who were passionate", says director Scott Speer.

"But we worked a lot at first, Bella and I. She's been modelling and working as a child actor from an early age. She's always been in front of cameras and out there in the public eye, so first, we had to peel all of that away. We did that together. It was a team effort. We agreed, OK, we have to let go all of that. We have to take you back to being a girl who's never experienced life outside her room, you know? And she was a great partner in that. She really pulled it off"

Watch PVR Pictures' Midnight Sun, across the country on 6th April, 2018 in theatres near you!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates