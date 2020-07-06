Bellbottom: Akshay Kumar to start shooting for the thriller next month

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday shared the unit of his upcoming starrer "Bellbottom" would start shooting for the film next month.

After Sanjay Gupta's "Mumbai Saga", Akshay's "Bellbottom" is one of the first films to announce resumption of production post Covid lockdown.

"Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month," Akshay wrote on social media.

Have a look at his post right here:

Along with the update, he shared a picture with the his female co-stars in the movie, including Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi. In the image, we also see producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, "Bellbottom" has been touted as a spy thriller. The film is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news