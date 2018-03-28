Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus 'still together'

Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are very much still together, but they don't want to rush anything in their relationship



Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus

Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are "very much still together", but they don't want to "rush anything" in their relationship. They were seen together in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Affleck has been training for his new film Triple Frontier. Dressed casually in workout clothes, the two looked at each other and held hands after a breakfast date, reports people.com.

The actor, 45, who recently showed off a giant tattoo on his back, and the "Saturday Night Live" producer, 37, are "very much still together", said a source. Another source said the couple is "not rushing anything", but they "enjoy each other's company" and "are in a committed relationship".

Meanwhile, Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are continuing to "work hard at being respectful to each other and are good parents", the second source added. Despite their split, the stars have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5. Affleck and Garner, 45, separated in 2015 and filed for divorce in April.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever