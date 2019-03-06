Ben Affleck back with Lindsay Shookus

Updated: Mar 06, 2019, 09:20 IST | IANS

He praised his former wife Jennifer Garner as a "wonderful" co-parent

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus

Actor Ben Affleck is reportedly back with his on and off love Lindsay Shookus. The actor was with the "Saturday Night Live" producer at a premiere of his new film "Triple Frontier" here.

"They really do care about each other," a source told pagesix.com. The pair had split last August.

During a show on Monday, Affleck spoke up about his addiction, revealing: "I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that."

