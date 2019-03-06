Ben Affleck back with Lindsay Shookus

hollywood

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus

Actor Ben Affleck is reportedly back with his on and off love Lindsay Shookus. The actor was with the "Saturday Night Live" producer at a premiere of his new film "Triple Frontier" here.

"They really do care about each other," a source told pagesix.com. The pair had split last August.

During a show on Monday, Affleck spoke up about his addiction, revealing: "I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that."

He praised his former wife Jennifer Garner as a "wonderful" co-parent.

