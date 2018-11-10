Ben Affleck celebrate divorce with ice-cream trip

hollywood

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner went on an ice-cream outing to celebrate their official split

Ben Affleck

After getting divorced, actor Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner went on an ice-cream outing to celebrate their official split. The former couple, who got officialy separated on Thursday, spotted enjoying ice cream together with their six-year-old son Samuel, reports tmz.com.

Ben - who recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction, wore a checked shirt for the outing, while Jennifer also dressed casually in a beige jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans. Also, as per the reports, a private judge has officially signed off on the couple's divorce papers which were submitted to an LA County Superior Court judge earlier in November.

