Ben Affleck celebrates a year of sobriety

bollywood

Ben Affleck entered rehab for the third time in August 2018, after Jennifer Garner was seen driving the Argo star to a treatment centre.

Ben Affleck

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has completed 365 days of sobriety. According to a source, Affleck, who revealed in October that he had completed a 40-day stay at a treatment centre where he was battling alcoholism, officially marked one year of being sober on Thursday. "Ben is in a great place both in his recovery and life," a source close to Affleck told people.com

"He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be," the source added. Besides working on his personal recovery, the source said Affleck had been devoted to his family and friends, especially his former actress wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, as well as his work commitments.

"He and Jen do amazingly well at co-parenting the children. They have shared a great summer with the kids doing outings, travels, etc. They have a very trusting and special relationship," said the source. The source also said that Affleck's relationship with Garner is "strong".

"She's really supportive of Ben, and they work very closely on parenting their kids," the source added. Ben has found balance between his work and home life. He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health."

Affleck entered rehab for the third time in August 2018, after Garner was seen driving the "Argo" star to a treatment center. Affleck was last seen in Netflix's "Triple Frontier".

