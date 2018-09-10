Ben Affleck enjoys workout, gets haircut before rehab return

hollywood

According to a source quoted by PEOPLE, Affleck recently got a morning haircut at the Malibu Wave Salon and spent time at his Pacific Palisades house before returning to rehab

Ben Affleck

Seems like Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is currently focusing on self-improvement. According to a source quoted by PEOPLE, Affleck recently got a morning haircut at the Malibu Wave Salon and spent time at his Pacific Palisades house before returning to rehab. The Justice League actor is currently under treatment for alcohol addiction.

The source added that the actor looks much better and healthier as he has had a workout session at home every day this week. While Affleck is struggling to get over his alcohol addiction, he recently settled his divorce case with ex-wife Jennifer Garner after three long years.

This is the third time the actor has resorted to rehabilitation. He went to rehab for the first time back in 2001, following which, in 2017, he announced that he had overcome alcohol addiction. However, in December last year, he once again visited rehab.

