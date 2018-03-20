Ben Affleck flaunts massive back tattoo he once said was fake

The massive tattoo, featuring a colourful phoenix spreading its wings, was first seen in December 2015, when Ben Affleck was working on the set of Live by Night



Ben Affleck

Hollywood star Ben Affleck's much talked about pheonix tattoo is permanent. The actor, who in 2016 said that the huge ink was fake, was seen flaunting it while training alongside his "Triple Frontier" co-stars, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Oscar Isaac, in Hawaii, reported People magazine.

The massive tattoo, featuring a colourful phoenix spreading its wings, was first seen in December 2015, when Affleck was working on the set of "Live by Night". The star reportedly got the tattoo, which symbolises rebirth, after then-wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. The pair share children Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six.

Affleck, 45, had denied that it was a permanent ink, explaining the tattoo of the mythological creature was actually for a movie. "I actually do have a number of tattoos ¿ but I try to have them in places where you don't have to do a lot of cover up," he told Extra at that time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever