Ben Affleck looks fit during rehab stint

Ben Affleck who is getting treated for his alcohol addiction in a rehabilitation centre, looked fit and in good spirits while heading for gym

Actor Ben Affleck, who is getting treated for his alcohol addiction in a rehabilitation centre, looked fit and in good spirits while heading for gym. The Justice League actor's outing comes one week after he completed the first 30 days of his third stint in the centre for his battle with alcoholism, usmagazine.com reported on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old showed off his buff body in slim-fit vintage classic T-shirt with a pair of sunglasses. He also rocked a short new haircut while holding an ice coffee. A two-time Oscar winner, Affleck has checked into a rehabilitation centre in the past also as he sought help in 2001 and 2017 for his addiction.

