Ben Affleck takes down his body shamers

Actor Ben Affleck took to social media to take down a magazine, which body shamed him in an article titled "The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck". Affleck responded to a New Yorker magazine which suggested he was depressed after new photos surfaced of Affleck on a beach with a large tattoo of a phoenix on his back, reports variety.com.

The actor took to Twitter with the post: "New Yorker I'm doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos". When the tattoo was first spotted in 2016, Affleck insisted it was fake and just for a movie.

The New Yorker article said that ever since Affleck's 2015 split from actress Jennifer Garner, paparazzi photographs have shown a "sad Ben", from him vaping in his car to the low-energy interviews he gave during the "Batman v Superman" press tour.

The article drew backlash online this week as the story also appeared to fat-shame Affleck with lines like, "his gut is pooching" and "a blue-gray towel is wrapped protectively around his midsection-recalling a shy teen at the local pool."

The images were taken while Affleck was filming Netflix movie "Triple Frontier" in Hawaii with Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac, who were also photographed in the water.

