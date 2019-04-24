Ben Affleck to star in and direct World War II film Ghost Army

hollywood

Ghost Army tells the true story of a squadron of recruits from art schools, advertisement agencies and other creative businesses who were tasked with fooling the Nazis into thinking the US had larger troop numbers than it actually did

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is set to feature in and direct World War II caper "Ghost Army". The Universal Pictures film is based on the book "The Ghost Army of World War II," written by Rick Beyer and Elizabeth Sayles, as well as the documentary "Ghost Army".

According to Variety, it is currently unclear when the movie will go into production as it is still in development. Affleck is expected to rework the screenplay. The latest script was written by Nic Pizzolatto with an earlier draft by Henry Gayden.

The film tells the true story of a squadron of recruits from art schools, advertisement agencies and other creative businesses who were tasked with fooling the Nazis into thinking the US had larger troop numbers than it actually did.

The book follows a group of young GIs, including fashion designer Bill Blass, painter Ellsworth Kelly, artist Arthur Singer, photographer Art Kane, and others, who conduct a secret mission. Their job was to create a travelling road show of deception, armed with inflatable tanks and sound-effects records.

Affleck is also attached to produce, alongside Andrew Lazar. The actor had been regarding the project for some time, but a busy schedule shooting Warner Bros' basketball drama "Torrance" and Netflix's "The Last Thing He Wanted" delayed the commitment. Affleck was recently seen in another Netflix film "Triple Frontier".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates