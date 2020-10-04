Ben Chilwell strikes on EPL debut for Chelsea

Ben Chilwell scored his first Chelsea goal as the defender's dynamic display on his Premier League debut for the Blues inspired a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday. Hampered by a heel injury, Chilwell had a delayed start to his first season with Chelsea following his £50 million (Rs 474 crore) move from Leicester in August. But the England left-back is making up for lost time after delivering an influential performance in his third game following a pair of League Cup outings.

Jorginho scores brace

Jorginho added a pair of late penalties for Chelsea to complete the rout, although the second caused some angst for Tammy Abraham as the Blues striker argued with Cesar Azpilicueta about who should take it before losing the heated debate with his captain. That spat shouldn't take the gloss off a composed display from Chelsea, who bounced back from their midweek League Cup defeat against Tottenham and ended a run of two successive league games without a win.

Respect the rules: Lampard

Frank Lampard warned Abraham to respect the rules. "I appreciate his eagerness because his performance deserved a goal but the rules are you don't jump up ahead of the list at any moment," Lampard said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever