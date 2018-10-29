Ben Cutting's girlfriend Erin Holland likes to stay natural

other-sports

Australian cricketer Ben Cutting's partner reveals she will never give in to plastic surgery and is confident in her own skin

Erin Holland

Going under the knife has become quite a trend among models to enhance their looks, but Australian cricketer Ben Cutting's girlfriend Erin Holland thinks otherwise. The former Miss World Australia has recently disclosed that she is comfortable in her own skin and she would never undergo plastic surgery like others.



Ben Cutting

"I really don't think it's for me, I've never been into any of that. I don't think people who have work done should be judged, as they should have the right to do whatever makes them happy. But for me personally, I like to stay as natural as possible," Holland told The Daily Mail Australia. Meanwhile, Holland said the secret to her flawless complexion is applying suncreen.

"I'm definitely very serious about sun exposure. I always wear sunscreen under my makeup and make sure I take my makeup off before I go to bed. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen SPF50 is a multi-benefit lotion which feels so weightless, and doesn't clog my pores, or get oily or gross like normal sunscreen," added Holland, who said that it is her mother Patricia's skin cancer ordeals that have made her more conscious when she's out in the sun.

