Ben Cutting's model girlfriend Erin Holland has no plans for marriage

Australian cricketer Ben Cutting's model girlfriend Erin Holland has revealed that she prefers to sing at friends' wedding than be a bride herself



Aussie model Erin Holland with boyfriend Ben Cutting

Australian cricketer Ben Cutting's model girlfriend Erin Holland has revealed that she prefers to sing at friends' wedding than be a bride herself. Erin, who has been in a relationship with the Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cutting for the past three years, doesn't have any plans to get married in the near future. "I have been a wedding singer a lot, at a lot of friends' weddings.



Erin Holland

I wasn't ever a girl that grew up idolising wanting to get married," Erin, who is classically-trained soprano, told The Daily Telegraph. According to reports in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, Erin had said earlier this year that despite having watched her father and brother play cricket while growing up, she does not enjoy watching it after she started dating Cutting. "I freak out any time he [Ben] goes out and does anything. I actually probably enjoy it [watching cricket] less now that I'm dating Ben," added Erin, who said that communication keeps her relationship with Cutting going when he travels abroad to play.

