Ben Mendelsohn: Captain Marvel is a big moment for diversity

hollywood

Ben Mendelsohn who is featuring in an upcoming Captain Marvel movie, believes that the film will lead to more diversity in the movie industry

Ben Mendelsohn. Pic: Instagram/benmencom

Actor Ben Mendelsohn, who is featuring in an upcoming Captain Marvel movie, believes that the film will lead to more diversity in the movie industry. In an interview to hollywoodreporter.com, Ben said: " "I think we have something really special here, and that all comes from a finely crafted script, it's absolutely beautiful.

"Obviously this is a big moment for Marvel, and hopefully a sweeping change for inclusion and diversity in the industry". Ben will be seen playing the part of Talos, leader of an alien invasion of Earth in the film. In the movie, which is the first to feature a solo female hero (Brie Larson as Captain Marvel), is being produced by Nate Moore. It also features Marvel Studios' first female director, Anna Boden.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever