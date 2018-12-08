Ben Stokes, Alex Hales eligible despite ban

All-rounder Stokes, who was cleared of affray in August, was handed an eight-match England ban by the Cricket Discipline Commission Disciplinary Panel but those games are deemed to have been served

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales remain eligible for England selection following the outcome of a disciplinary hearing into their roles in a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017.

Hales was given a six-match white-ball ban with two already served and four suspended. Stokes was fined a total of £30,000, while Hales was fined £17,500, £10,000 of which is suspended.

Stokes apologised for the incident — in September 2017 — and said he had learned lessons from it. "I regret the incident ever happened and I apologise to England supporters and to the public for bringing the game into disrepute," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Cricket and family are my life. This incident has been a huge burden for the last 15 months. I am relieved to get back to playing the game that I love without this hanging over me. "Although the disciplinary process is now over, I have learned lessons that will stay with me for much longer."

