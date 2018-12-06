Ben Stokes backs Keaton Jennings' head shave for cancer

cricket

"My grandad suffered from cancer, so did my gran and great uncle. Last year, my dad was hit with a cancer diagnosis and currently my aunt is facing 18 weeks of intense chemotherapy after surgery."

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has said he will support England teammate Keaton Jennings' charity bid by donating 50 per cent of the final figure raised. Jennings is set to shave his head on January 4 in an effort to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The England and Lancashire opener set a target of £3000 on the 'bravetheshave' fundraising website and former Durham team-mate Stokes tweeted: "What a bloke this man is...what ever is raised I'll donate 50% off the final figure #bravetheshave #keatonjennings get donating people."

Jennings, writing on his fundraising page, explained that a family history of cancer motivated him to raise money for Macmillan. "I come from a long family history of cancer and I would like to add some value and do my part in the fight against it," Jennings said.

