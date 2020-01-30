Ben Stokes shares emotional post of dad's recovery on Instagram

England all-rounder Ben Stokes wrote a heartfelt note for his father and hailed his strength.



Stokes' father 'Ged' had been in the hospital for 37 days and he was admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg before England's first Test against South Africa.



The all-rounder posted a photo on Instagram with this family and captioned the post as: "37 days in hospital 3 surgery's and he's finally on his way home. You are strong and you are stubborn which is why you are still with us, I am so proud to be your son. And as for you, mam, behind every man is a stronger woman you are incredible #GedandDeb".





During the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town, Stokes heroics helped England win. After the match, the all-rounder made a hand gesture, giving tribute to his father.



Stokes' father Ged had to amputate part of his middle finger after an injury to continue playing Rugby because he couldn't afford the surgery.



The 28-year-old was recently named as the Player of the Series after his winning performance against South Africa.



Stokes scored 318 runs with the bat and managed to take 10 wickets with the ball.



England defeated South Africa 3-1 in the four-match Test series to move to the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

