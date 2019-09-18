Ben Stokes slams English tabloid for revealing family tragedy

London: England all-rounder Ben Stokes yesterday lambasted an English daily for publishing details about his personal life and family, terming the act as "utterly disgusting" and the "lowest form of journalism".

The Sun revealed Stokes's brother and sister were killed by his mother's ex, three years before the England cricketer's birth. Stokes said the newspaper article deals with "deeply personal and traumatic events" that affected his New Zealand-based family more than 30 years ago, according to a BBC report. The Sun told the BBC it had received the co-operation of a family member. In a statement on Twitter, Stokes alleged the report had "serious inaccuracies which has compounded the damage caused".

"The decision to publish these details has grave and lifelong consequences for my mum in particular," he said. The England all-rounder added: "To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of — in particular — my parents is utterly disgusting. It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism. I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family."

Stokes was England's World Cup hero and also scored an incredible 135* in the third Ashes Test last month. A spokesperson for The Sun was quoted as saying by BBC: "He [Stokes] was contacted prior to publication and at no stage did he or his representatives ask us not to publish the story."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates