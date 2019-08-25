Ben Stokes stars as England beat Australia by one wicket to win third Test thriller

cricket

England bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach came into bat

England's Ben Stokes celebrates hitting the winning runs on the fourth day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds, northern England. Pic/AFP

Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday. England bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach came into bat.

But Leach held firm before Stokes hit the winning runs by flaying Pat Cummins for four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out. Victory saw England level the five-Test series at 1-1.

