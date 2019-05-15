Benafsha Soonawalla: Ayushmann Khurrana is my spirit animal

bollywood

Benafsha Soonawalla admires actor Ayushmann Khurrana's rise from being a VJ to a Bollywood actor and says he is her spirit animal.

Benafsha Soonawalla. Pic/instagram account

VJ Benafsha Soonawalla of "Bigg Boss" fame is set to make her film debut with "Chopsticks". She admires actor Ayushmann Khurrana's rise from being a VJ to a Bollywood actor and says he is her spirit animal.

"Ayushmann Khurrana is my spirit animal. I want to be as talented, kind and effortlessly hilarious as he is," Benafsha told IANS praising Ayushmann, known for films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Ho.

Unlike him, Benafsha is taking the digital route for her debut in the world of movies. "Currently, there is no better platform to make a debut other than Netflix. I personally do not know anybody that isn't hooked onto Netflix," she said.

"Chopsticks" is about an under-confident but talented girl, sidestepped at every stage of her life, who seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster. In the process, she finds her confidence and place in the sun.

It also stars Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol. "I've met Mithila only during the shoot and she's a lovely girl... so fun and I keep telling her she's got a beautiful smile and beautiful hair," said the former contestant of "MTV Roadies X4".

On the personal front, she is often romantically linked to former "Bigg Boss" contestant Priyank Sharma. Quashing the rumours, she said: "We are just friends and will always be buddies." What about acting with Priyank in a show or movie? "If there is an offer, why not?"

