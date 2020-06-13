Benafsha Soonawalla's loved up video with beau Priyank Sharma is just too cute for words!

Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma made their relationship official a while ago. The duo has been sharing pretty sweet pictures on social media, and their followers can't stop being all awestruck for Benafsha and Priyank. Now, Benafsha has posted another video where she asks Priyank to plant a peck on her cheeks, and he does! The adorable video will make you fall in love with the power couple.

They both participated together in Bigg Boss Season 11 and ever since then, there were rumours and speculations about their romance but they neither accepted nor denied it. On the professional front, Benafsha made her acting debut with the Netflix offering Chopsticks.

This isn't the first time the reality show contestant has shared a romantic picture with Priyank Sharma. Earlier, Benafsha shared a picture from her Bigg Bogg days where the duo were co-contestants in the reality show.

Prior to making this relationship official, Priyanka Sharma was in a relationship with MTV Roadies fame Divya Agarwal and Benafsha was seeing Varun Sood. Their love story has indeed come a long way and be prepared to see more such cosy pictures.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news