Benafsha Soonawalla's loved up video with beau Priyank Sharma is just too cute for words!
Benafsha Soonawalla shared a loved up video on Instagram with boyfriend Priyank Sharma, and the audience can't stop awwing at the duo.
Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma made their relationship official a while ago. The duo has been sharing pretty sweet pictures on social media, and their followers can't stop being all awestruck for Benafsha and Priyank. Now, Benafsha has posted another video where she asks Priyank to plant a peck on her cheeks, and he does! The adorable video will make you fall in love with the power couple.
Ok y’all, so instagram removed my extra hot photo because they couldn’t take such extra hotnessðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ I’m sure it got reported by some of you, but it’s okay, I’ll wait for a world where no one will judge you by the color of your skin, by how much skin you show, or by any other made up “idealistic” rules by none other than a few people that are so angry with their own lives. A world where a body is not looked upon as a sexual object, but just, simply, a beautiful body. No worries, I got a beautiful family that’s too cute to post on Instagram and my babe who love me and are very proud of me for everything that I do, achieve, give and more. And until I have that, I don’t need anyone, anything. Lots of love to the rest of youðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»
They both participated together in Bigg Boss Season 11 and ever since then, there were rumours and speculations about their romance but they neither accepted nor denied it. On the professional front, Benafsha made her acting debut with the Netflix offering Chopsticks.
This isn't the first time the reality show contestant has shared a romantic picture with Priyank Sharma. Earlier, Benafsha shared a picture from her Bigg Bogg days where the duo were co-contestants in the reality show.
Carrying my weight, grocery, tantrums, and most importantly my heart ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
Prior to making this relationship official, Priyanka Sharma was in a relationship with MTV Roadies fame Divya Agarwal and Benafsha was seeing Varun Sood. Their love story has indeed come a long way and be prepared to see more such cosy pictures.
