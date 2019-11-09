MENU

Bencic plans to treat herself a spa weekend with WTA Finals prize purse

Updated: Nov 09, 2019, 12:31 IST | A correspondent |

Belinda Bencic received $995,000 (approx Rs 7 crore) for reaching the semi-finals of the WTA Finals

Belinda Bencic
Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic received $995,000 (approx Rs 7 crore) for reaching the semi-finals of the WTA Finals.  When Tennis World USA asked the Swiss player what would she do with so much money, she jokingly replied: "A property. A Lamborghini. A private flight. And a yacht. I think it's a big step forward that women have such a high prize money, it's even bigger than the men [London's ATP Finals]. If people say that I earn so much over a week, it's not right. I have been playing tennis since I was three. But of course I am very happy about it. I may have a spa weekend."

