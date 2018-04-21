Benedict Cumberbatch sees a superhero in Sachin Tendulkar

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch says Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will fit the role of Doctor Strange well

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch says Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will fit the role of Doctor Strange well.

The actor, who is seen as the superhero from Marvel's universe, spoke about it when he met former Australian cricket sensation Brett Lee during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour in Singapore.



Sachin Tendulkar

Lee asked Cumberbatch for his views on who would best fit the role of Doctor Strange. He said, "Sachin Tendulkar would do [it] quite well in fitting the role as Doctor Strange as he is quite extraordinary."

When quizzed on cricket, Cumberbatch said, "I loved playing cricket and because I was a wicket keeper, I had my eye on Jack Russell."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates