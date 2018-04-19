Benedict Cumberbatch's message for youth on women

British star Benedict Cumberbatch who will be seen as the powerful sorcerer Doctor Strange in the Marvel Studios' forthcoming film Avengers: Infinity War, often uses his stardom for social causes



British star Benedict Cumberbatch has shared some powerful words for boys dating girls - "respect, just respect". He sat down with YouTube sensation Sophia Grace Brownlee to take on some of the biggest challenges facing teenagers, reports people.com. Cumberbatch started off with how to deal with bullies. "As hard as it may seem, you have to meet it with love," he said.

"You have to try and empathise with hate. Not hate yourself, but you have to understand why people often want to damage other people is because they are damaged themselves. And if you could just turn that mirror around a little bit on them, then it might quell it slightly." The father of two sons - Christopher Carlton, 2, and Hal Auden, 1 - also had some advice for young boys dating girls.

"Respect, just respect. Equality," Cumberbatch said. "The central tenants of feminism: a place at the table and equality. Include and don't exclude and learn what you can." The actor, who will be seen as the powerful sorcerer Doctor Strange in the Marvel Studios' forthcoming film "Avengers: Infinity War", often uses his stardom for social causes.

He has raised money for cancer charity, highlighted the plight of Syrian refugees, helped children in need and much more. But the Oscar-nominated actor says it would be strange to give up acting for charity work. "No (I won't quit acting for charity work). But I am very happy to use the platform to reach out to people and try and focus people's attention on worthy causes," Cumberbatch said in response to a question asked by IANS during the promotion of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Singapore earlier this week.

"I am no expert, not a politician or a policymaker or in the field of charity work. It's very much about a reaction to something. "My job is to be an actor. That's how I got to reach out to people. So, it would be a strange thing to give all that up for that (charity work)," added the son of actors Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton. The star-studded "Avengers: Infinity War" hits Indian theatres on April 27.

