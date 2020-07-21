Bengal: Boy's body found from pond in Uttar Dinajpur day after girl's death sparked violence

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The body of a boy has been recovered from a pond in the same area where a girl died on Saturday of 'poisoning', in Chopra Police Station area of Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur, the West Bengal police said on Monday.

The police added that an inquest has been done by a magistrate and videography of the post mortem will be conducted.

Police are investigating both the cases and looking into all possible aspects of the incident including social ostracism, parental pressure and role played by some persons in hiding, misleading and diverting the attention from the actual incident.

Earlier on Sunday, an angry mob torched at least three police vehicles and two public buses at Kalgach area in Chopra over the alleged incident of gangrape and murder of a teenaged girl on Sunday afternoon.

According to protesters, on Saturday night at around 11 pm, a 15-year-old girl went missing and was spotted next morning 700 meters away from her home in a brutal condition. Villagers took her to the Islampur hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the National Highway 31 demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. Police later resorted to a lathi-charge and tear gas shells which triggered a clash between police and the public.

Meanwhile, on Monday, sources in the police department said that the postmortem report of the minor girl stated the cause of death as the effect of poisoning.

A BJP delegation also visited Uttar Dinajpur after violence broke out in the district. Delegation members said they were stopped by the police.

"In Lok Sabha polls, the Rajbongshi community backed BJP, now TMC is trying to take revenge," MP Nisith Pramanik told reporters here.

