Bengal by-poll: Trinamool candidate leading by over 19,000 votes

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress was comfortably ahead in the Sabang Assembly constituency by-poll, halfway into the counting of votes on Sunday. Trinamool candidate Gita Rani Bhunia was leading by more than 19,000 votes over her nearest rival Rita Mondal of the Left Front backed Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aspirant Antara Bhattacharyya was in the third spot. The Congress, which had won the seat in last year's assembly polls, was faring poorly, with its nominee Chiranjib Bhowmick in the fourth position. The by-poll was necessitated due to sitting Congress legislator Manas Bhunia's resignation, after he crossed over to the Trinamool. He is now a Rajya Sabha member of his new party. Trinamool candidate Gita Rani is Manas Bhunia's wife.

