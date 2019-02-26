Bengal jawan's wife: Attacks are fine but troopers' safety should have been ensured

national

She mentioned that it is a binding responsibility of the Indian government to ensure all the defence forces posted in various parts of the nation are safe and secure.

Representational image

West Bengal's martyred CRPF trooper Bablu Santra's wife on Tuesday said the government can do whatever it feels is correct to avenge the Pulwama attack but it should have ensured the troopers' safety.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable Bablu Santra of West Bauria in Howrah district was one of the 40 troopers killed by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The Indian Air Force carried out air strikes early Tuesday morning across the Line of Control in Pakistan's Balakot.

"The government thought that avenging the deaths is correct, they have done it. If they think that eliminating the terror camps is right, they will do it. Also, if they think they will attack Pakistan, they will do it," Mita Santra said.

Santra, however, was categorical that the safety of the troopers should have been prioritised.

Voicing her resentment at the government's failure to ensure security, she said: "They did not think about installing IED jammers in the CRPF convoy or think about ensuring a safe journey for them. I think they must give more attention to the safety of the jawans".

"I think wars will only snatch more lives. At the end of the day, one must not forget that the jawans are also somebody's son, husband, brother and so on," Santra said.

The deceased trooper's wife said the uniformed personnel also think about returning to their families safely, but the government doesn't think that way.

