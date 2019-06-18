Bengal magician drowns in Ganga as Houdini trick goes wrong

national

Chanchal Lahiri, who goes by the stage name of 'Jadukar Mandrake', was on Sunday reportedly lowered into the river from Kolkata's Millennium Park area with his hands and legs tied as part of the stunt but could not come out of the water

Representational picture

Kolkata: A Kolkata-based magician, who attempted an underwater escape trick in Ganga like legendary magician Harry Houdini, is feared to have drowned as his body could not be found till Monday afternoon, police said. Magician Chanchal Lahiri whose stage name is 'Jadukar Mandrake', was reportedly lowered into the river from Kolkata's Millennium Park area with his hands and legs tied as part of the stunt on Sunday but could not come out of the water.

An officer from River Traffic Control Department said, "The disaster management teams conducted search operations on Sunday night and Monday morning but his body could not be found. It is possible that the body has been swept away. We are also conducting searches on the nearby riverbanks on both sides of Ganga but nothing has been found so far."

During the trick, Lahiri had gone to the midpoint of the river just underneath the bridge with his hands and feet tied up. From there he was picked up by a crane and thrown into the river near pillar number 28 of the bridge. The magic that Lahiri was supposed to perform required him to come up from water, by untying himself on his own. However, the spectators who were waiting there started to panic after Lahiri did not come out of water even after more than 10 minutes.

The River Traffic Control personnel then launched a search and rescue operation but there have been no traces of Lahiri since.

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates