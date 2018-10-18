Bengal offers special ration package during festive season

national

The state government had earlier distributed a similar ration package during Eid. The Ramzaan scheme offered chick peas, flour and sugar at subsidized rates

The West Bengal government is distributing a special ration package this festive season to bring "cheer to the lives of people" in the state, a senior official said. The subsidized package, containing edible oil, flour and sugar, is being doled out to the beneficiaries of Antyodaya and Special Priority (SPPH) programmes, under National Food Security Act (NFSA), the state Food and Supplies Department official told PTI.

"The total number of beneficiaries for the initiative is expected to touch three crore. The package will be distributed in two phases - from October 9 to 23 and from October 30 to November 13 - in accordance with the dates of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath," he said. Last year, too, the department had distributed a similar ration package during the three festivals.

"The small initiative will go a long way to bring smiles on the faces of people here," the official said. "Eligible families, in each phase, are entitled to one litre of mustard oil at Rs 101 or two 500ml packs at Rs 52 each, 500 gm of sugar and 500 gm of flour twice, during the festive season. They can also avail one litre of rice bran oil for Rs 94 or two packets of Rs 48.50 each," he added. The state government had earlier distributed a similar ration package during Eid. The Ramzaan scheme offered chick peas, flour and sugar at subsidized rates.

