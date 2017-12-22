Bengal seeks Centre's okay to sell more power to Bangladesh

The state has surplus power and is ready to help the neighbouring country

The West Bengal government, which is currently selling 250 megawatts (MW) of power to Bangladesh, has approached the Central government seeking clearance to sell an additional 1,000 MW of power to the neighbouring country, a minister said on Friday. "We have been selling 250 MW of power to Bangladesh and we want to sell additional 1000 MW to our neighbouring country. We have approached the Centre for giving clearance to us to sell the additional power," state Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

The state has surplus power and is ready to help the neighbouring country, he said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 30th Industrial India Trade Fair organised by the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "We had sent a delegation from our Ministry to Bangladesh and after that we have sought clearance from the Centre depending on the feedback given by our team.

"The state has the advantage to sell power to the neighbouring country as we share border with them," he said. According to him, the state is capable of selling power not only to Bangladesh but also to other neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan but it all depends on the Centre's policy.Bangladesh's Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu, who was present at the inauguration, said the country would buy additional power from India depending on the deficit situation.

