Bengal slogan war: Will Mamata Banerjee say Jai Shree Ram, asks BJP
TMC youth wing chief and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee said that BJP is taking Ma Kali's name because Ram's name is not so popular anymore
In the ongoing slogan war between Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress, it is the turn of the Hindu goddess Kali.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her party would counter BJP's Jai Shri Ram slogan with slogans of Jai Hind and Jai Bangla. Her party leaders went a step ahead and asked if BJP leaders would chant 'Jai Ma Kali'.
However, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya gave it back and said, “Why should we have any problem in chanting Ma Kali’s name? We will say Jai Ma Kali, Jai Bangla, Jai Durga and also Jai Shree Ram.”
Midnapore MP and BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh seconded Vijayvargiya and said, "We will feel proud to chant Jai Hind. This is a nationalist slogan. We will also happily chant Jai Bangla, as Bengalis in both western and eastern (Bangladesh) Bengal made it their war cry against the imposition of Urdu by West Pakistan. However, will Mamata Banerjee say Jai Shree Ram?"
TMC youth wing chief and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee said that BJP is taking Ma Kali's name because Ram's name is not so popular anymore.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Thank you West Bengal, says second-time CM Mamata Banerjee