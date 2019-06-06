Bengal slogan war: Will Mamata Banerjee say Jai Shree Ram, asks BJP

national

TMC youth wing chief and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee said that BJP is taking Ma Kali's name because Ram's name is not so popular anymore

In the ongoing slogan war between Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress, it is the turn of the Hindu goddess Kali.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her party would counter BJP's Jai Shri Ram slogan with slogans of Jai Hind and Jai Bangla. Her party leaders went a step ahead and asked if BJP leaders would chant 'Jai Ma Kali'.

However, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya gave it back and said, “Why should we have any problem in chanting Ma Kali’s name? We will say Jai Ma Kali, Jai Bangla, Jai Durga and also Jai Shree Ram.”

Midnapore MP and BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh seconded Vijayvargiya and said, "We will feel proud to chant Jai Hind. This is a nationalist slogan. We will also happily chant Jai Bangla, as Bengalis in both western and eastern (Bangladesh) Bengal made it their war cry against the imposition of Urdu by West Pakistan. However, will Mamata Banerjee say Jai Shree Ram?"

