Bengali astrologer charred to death in house fire

Popular Bengali astrologer Jayanta Shastri died in a blaze that broke out at his east Kolkata residence on Sunday morning.

Neighbours and local residents saw the fire engulfing the second floor of Shastri's Kestopur Barowaritala residence, and immediately informed the police and fire brigade. Two fire tenders were pressed into service.

The locals first saw the flame at around 8 am. The fire-fighting operation was hampered as the area is densely populated, an officer said.

Later, Shastri's charred body was recovered from the inside his house. The recovered last remains were shifted to a nearby hospital in the EM Bypass where the doctors said over 50 per cent of the victim's body was already charred when he was taken to the hospital.

Fire department sources said the reason of the fire was still not known.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever