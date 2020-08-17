Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tests positive for COVID-19

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and put in home quarantine.

Taking to his Twitter account, this is what he wrote- "I have been tested COVID-19 positive.

My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times." (sic)

Have a look at his tweet right here:

