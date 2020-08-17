Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tests positive for COVID-19
Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty has taken to his Twitter account and stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19!
Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and put in home quarantine.
Taking to his Twitter account, this is what he wrote- "I have been tested COVID-19 positive.
My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times." (sic)
Have a look at his tweet right here:
I have been tested COVID-19 positive.— Raj chakraborty (@iamrajchoco) August 17, 2020
My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe