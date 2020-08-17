Search

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Aug 17, 2020, 17:24 IST | IANS | Kolkata

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty has taken to his Twitter account and stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Raj Chakraborty
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Raj Chakraborty

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and put in home quarantine.

Taking to his Twitter account, this is what he wrote- "I have been tested COVID-19 positive.
My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times." (sic)

Have a look at his tweet right here:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK