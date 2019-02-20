Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury passes away at 55

regional-cinema

Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury known for his albums on contemporary Bengali songs including Mukhosh, Bhusandir Mathe, Ebar Pratik er Pallay and so on

Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury on Tuesday passed away at a City hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, family members said. Choudhury, 55, is survived by a wife and a son.

The popular singer, known for his albums on contemporary Bengali songs including Mukhosh, Bhusandir Mathe, Ebar Pratik er Pallay and so on. Choudhury, a graduate from Calcutta University, began his music career in 1994 by singing jingles. He also sang in numerous TV serials, Bengali movies.

Musicians and singers from Bengal expressed shock in his sudden demise and condoled the bereaved family. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief in Choudhury's death and termed the incident as irreparable damage to the music Industry.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever