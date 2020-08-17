Bengaluru violence: 35 more accused nabbed; arrests in case reach 340

Security personnel carry out a flag march in the riot-hit area after a mob went on a rampage on Tuesday over a social media post, allegedly posted by a Congress MLA's relative, in Bengaluru. Pic/ PTI

Thirty-five more accused have been arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence that broke out on August 11, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 340, informed the police on Sunday. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said.

"An FIR is registered at DJ Halli police station on the complaint of MLA A Srinivas Murthy. As per the complaint, 2,000-3,000 people set his house and other properties including vehicles, on fire on August 11. Gold and silver items, vehicles and other things worth R3 crore were robbed as per the complaint," said the police.

"Complaint was filed by MLA after three days of the incident. Complainant MLA said that he was unable to come out of trauma after his house was burnt," the police added. Eleven other FIRs had been registered till August 14 in connection with the Bengaluru violence, out of which seven have been registered at DJ Halli police station in the city, the police had said earlier on August 14.

